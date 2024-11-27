Missing Person: El Paso Police looking for Armando Contreras, 71

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are looking for 71-year-old Armando Contreras.

His family says they have not seen him since November 4, 2024 on the 100 block of Cargill, near Ascarate Park. Police first sent out a notification alerting the public that Contreras is missing at 1 PM Wednesday November 27, 2024.

Police only released one small picture of Contreras to assist in search efforts.

This is the only picture of Armando Contreras released by police

Contreras is known to frequent the Downtown and Fox Plaza areas. He is 5'11" and weighs about 180 pounds, police say. Police have not released any other information about Contreras.

Anyone with information about Contreras' whereabouts is asked to call 911.