Three schools shut down after water main break in Northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A water main break has caused low water pressure or outages for hundreds of residents in Northwest El Paso, and closed three schools.

Hornedo Middle, Lundy Elementary, and Tippin Elementary schools are closed.

El Paso Water crews are working in the area of Ojo de Agua and Via Descanso.

"EPWater crews responded immediately on Monday afternoon and started the process of excavating more than 20 feet to reach the 30-inch diameter water line," an EPWater spokesperson explained.

The spokesperson added that the excavation is deep and complicated. As the repair continues, EPWater is providing two drinking water trucks for impacted residents in the Ojo de Agua, Via Descanso, High Ridge, and Via Serena areas.

"Customers are asked to take their own containers to fill and can be used for handwashing, brushing teeth, flushing toilet, etc. Water gallons will also be available."

EPWater is still working to learn what caused the water main leak.