One person hospitalized after crash in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in central El Paso.

It happened on US-54 south and the I-10 West on ramp around 9:40 Tuesday night.

El Paso Police say a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved.

First responders say that one person was taken to the hospital.

Special Traffic Investigators are still looking into the crash.

We are still working to get more details at this time and we will update you on air and online when we learn more.