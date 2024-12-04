Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

One person hospitalized after crash in Central El Paso

By
Published 3:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in central El Paso.

It happened on US-54 south and the I-10 West on ramp around 9:40 Tuesday night.

El Paso Police say a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved.

First responders say that one person was taken to the hospital.

Special Traffic Investigators are still looking into the crash.

We are still working to get more details at this time and we will update you on air and online when we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content