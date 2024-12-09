Two bodies found in burned building near Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were found dead inside a burned building on the 4000 block of Ballard.

"After extinguishing the fire, two bodies were recovered from the scene," a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office stated Monday. "The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is actively assisting with the investigation. Preliminary findings from the El Paso County Fire Marshal's Office have classified the incident as accidental."

Officials have not yet publicly identified the two individuals found in the building. The fire happened on Friday.

The spokesperson also added a warning that as temperatures drop and winter approaches, the Sheriff's Office will remain committed to ensuring residents' safety.

"We understand that keeping your home warm is a priority, but we urge you to do so safely. It is important to remember that using ovens and stoves to heat your residence is extremely dangerous because the risks can lead to safety hazards such as explosions and carbon monoxide poisoning."

The office recommends space heaters and installing carbon monoxide detectors to stay warm and safe.