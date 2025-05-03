Kennesaw State Takes Game Two

KENNESAW, Georgia (KVIA) -- On Saturday, NM State Softball took on Kennesaw State for the second of three games in the regular-season finale. The hosting Owls got on the board first before plating three on a sixth-inning home run. The Aggies were shut out for just the second time in league play, tallying only three hits. The loss dropped the Crimson & White to 26-25 overall, keeping them in Conference USA’ fifth-place spot at 13-13.

HOW IT HAPPENED

NM State turned to senior Jaileen Mancha in the circle on Saturday. The Las Cruces, N.M., product was masterful early on, holding the Owls scoreless through one. In the second, a leadoff hit was brought home on a wild pitch followed up by an error, bringing the runner 180 feet around the basepaths and in to score. After the defensive miscue, Mancha held the Owls scoreless, allowing just three hits and punching out a pair across the first five innings.

Meanwhile, the Aggie bats went cold on a chilly, rainy afternoon. The home team held Kathy Rodolph’s offense to three hits on the day, with all coming via the bottom third of the lineup. In the top of the second, Tamara Carranza and Riley Carley tallied back-to-back knocks, but no damage was done in NM State’s only multi-hit frame.

In the fifth, Payton Nicholson reached on a bunt single, breaking a streak of nine straight Aggies retired. Unfortunately for the Crimson & White faithful, which included the NM State Baseball team in attendance, the inning ended with no further advancements.

In the bottom of the sixth, two leadoff Owl hits were brought home on a three-RBI blast to left-center field, expanding the home edge to 4-0. Taryn Bennett was brought into the circle one batter later, successfully exiting the inning with three outs on seven pitches.

NM State failed to capture momentum in the seventh inning, going down quietly once more. With three straight flyouts to the outfield, Kennesaw State secured its third CUSA win and snapped the Aggies’ four-game winning streak.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Earlier on Saturday, FIU fell at Liberty, securing NM State a spot in the CUSA Championship.

NM State remained in fifth place in the CUSA standings at 13-13, deadlocked with Sam Houston (13-13), but holding the head-to-head tiebreaker due to a sweep over the Bearkats in late March.

The defeat was the team’s 14 th in true road contests this season, falling to 4-14.

in true road contests this season, falling to 4-14. Saturday’s contest was the second in the all-time series between Kennesaw State and NM State, making the Aggies 1-1 against the Owls.

After four straight games with five or more runs, NM State was shut out on Saturday.

NM State fell to 9-8 on Saturday this year, including a 5-4 mark in CUSA play.

· For the second straight day, no Aggies tallied multiple hits in the contest.

· The showing was the Aggies’ 18th with two or more errors this year, and their eighth in CUSA play.

UP NEXT

On Sunday, Kennesaw State will host NM State one last time as the former celebrates Senior Day. First pitch in the weekend finale is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. MT (12:30 p.m. ET). The visitors eye their fifth series victory of the season while the Owls look to end their 2025 campaign on a high note for their three seniors.

A win or a Sam Houston loss secures NM State the No. 5 seed in the CUSA Championship, but a loss coupled with a Bearkat win would drop the Crimson & White to the sixth slot. All the action this weekend will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via nmstatestats.com.