Crash in East El Paso seriously injures one person
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash late Thursday night sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
El Paso Fire dispatchers said the crash happened at 11:45 p.m. Thursday on I-10 West near Airway Blvd.
Officials say that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Our ABC-7 crew on the scene did see at least two vehicles on the scene.
The crash shut down all lanes on I-10 West as officials investigated.
TXDOT is in the process of clearing the complete closure.
Special Traffic investigators were called to the scene.
