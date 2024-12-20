Crash in East El Paso seriously injures one person

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash late Thursday night sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

El Paso Fire dispatchers said the crash happened at 11:45 p.m. Thursday on I-10 West near Airway Blvd.

Officials say that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Our ABC-7 crew on the scene did see at least two vehicles on the scene.

The crash shut down all lanes on I-10 West as officials investigated.

TXDOT is in the process of clearing the complete closure.

Special Traffic investigators were called to the scene.

Stay with ABC-7 for the latest updates.