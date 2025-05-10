US ‘not genuine’ in talks over Tehran’s nuclear program, Iranian official says

By Frederik Pleitgen, CNN

(CNN) — An Iranian official told CNN that recent indirect talks with the United States aimed at addressing Tehran’s nuclear program and lifting sanctions were “not genuine” from the American side and were likely designed from the outset as a “trap to draw the situation toward tension.”

According to the official, who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity, Iran evaluates the talks’ interruptions and weekly gaps, which were against Tehran’s preference, as a political and media game by the American side and is now preparing for scenarios in which the talks fail.

It comes after US special envoy Steve Witkoff warned on Friday that if the next set of talks in Oman on Sunday were not productive, “then they won’t continue and we’ll have to take a different route.”

A US official told CNN Saturday that “President (Donald) Trump is completely sincere in his desire to reach a deal with Iran and is completely committed to getting one.”

“The United States will ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, but also wishes for lasting peace in the Middle East, a new relationship with Iran, and for the Iranian people to reach their nations full potential,” said the US official.

Sunday’s talks are expected to be high-level only, suggesting that the two sides will discuss a broader framework for moving forward. CNN understands that the technical team, which negotiates on more granular aspects of a deal like sanctions relief, is not expected to attend.

Earlier Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi – who is expected to meet Witkoff on Sunday – said Tehran had received “contradictory messages” from the US as “different individuals express different views.”

The Iranian source said the American side “is basically not ready for meaningful technical and political talks,” adding that the United States gives “short and general answers” to questions, ignores “main proposals,” and “constantly changes its position” throughout the negotiations.

According to the source, this situation has led Iran to conclude that the negotiations “likely will not yield the desired outcome in sanctions relief and economic benefit.”

As a result, Tehran is “preparing for the next stage, with political, economic, and other sectors having prepared the necessary scenarios over the past month.”

The comments come after Witkoff, in an interview with Breitbart posted Friday, described the US’ expectations for the talks in some of the greatest detail to date.

“An enrichment program can never exist in the state of Iran ever again. That’s our red line. No enrichment. That means dismantlement, it means no weaponization, and it means that Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan – those are their three enrichment facilities – have to be dismantled,” Witkoff said.

Iran has said it is nonnegotiable that it be allowed to enrich uranium.

The Iranian source reiterated to CNN on Saturday that uranium enrichment on Iranian soil is Iran’s “definite red line” in the negotiations, a fact he said the United States “is well aware of.”

Iran has long insisted it does not want a nuclear weapon and that its program is for energy purposes.

In his interview with Breitbart, the special envoy said the talks are focused exclusively on the nuclear issue, a change from the attempts of the first Trump administration to deal widely with Iran’s aggressive actions in the region.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

