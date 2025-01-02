One dead in crash, I-10 East at Lomaland shut down

Update (4:29 PM): An ABC-7 viewer shared an image of a pedestrian severely injured in the collision.

First responders clarify that the crash was a vehicle vs. a pedestrian and confirm that one person was reported dead on the scene. No one was taken to the hospital, meaning that no one else was injured in the crash.

Update (4:22 PM): EPPD officials say that a fatality is confirmed in the crash.

Update (4:17 PM): El Paso Police on X say that all lanes of I-10 East are now closed, and officers are setting up a detour at the Yarbrough exit.

The backup is currently all the way back to Viscount.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three lanes of I-10 East are closed near the Lomaland exit after a four-car crash this afternoon. That is according to the Texas Department of Transportation traffic alert map.

A warning on the map lists three mail lanes closed as emergency crews respond to the collision, which happened at 3:46 PM today. The clearing time is currently listed as "unknown."

Traffic cameras in the area show a large fire department response on the highway. ABC-7 currently has a crew going to the scene.