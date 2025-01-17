Man at transition center charged with possession of child pornography

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit arrested 31-year-old Stephen Roder after detectives say they found him in possession of over 50 illicit images. Deputies booked Rode into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a possession of child pornography charge with a $100,000 bond this week.

Stephen Roder

Investigators were first alerted to Roder on December 13, 2024 when they got reports of a man at the El Paso Multi-Use Facility, a transition center at 1650 Horizon Boulevard, with explicit images on his phone. Officials have not explained Roder's role at the facility.

"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to investigating and addressing crimes involving the exploitation of children," a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said Friday. "This investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be available at this time."