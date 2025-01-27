Skip to Content
Las Cruces laundromat burned in early morning fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A laundromat on Spruce Avenue in Las Cruces suffered fire damage early this morning.

Firefighters arrived at the fire on the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue at 5:20 AM to find heavy smoke inside of Spruce Laundry.

The crews put out the blaze in about 25 minutes, according to department officials, who add that the fire stayed contained to the laundromat and did not impact surrounding structures.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

