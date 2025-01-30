3 Houston men accused of ‘jugging’ 78-year-old El Paso man outside his house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested three Houston-area men who allegedly stole money from a 78-year-old El Pasoan outside of his home in central.

The alleged crime happened the afternoon of January 24, 2025 after the unnamed victim had withdrawn money from a bank. Police say one of the suspects, Marquez Carroll, 27, ran up and stole a bag containing $100 from the victim. Carroll then ran away and drove off with the other two suspects, police officials say.

"Through the police investigation, the three were located in the same vehicle at another bank location in Central El Paso," El Paso Police Department officials said. "All three were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility."

Police identified the other two suspects as Cerell Williams, 24, and Tony Bruce, 24, from the Houston-area. Officials say all three men are charged with Theft From Person Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity. They booked Carroll on a $30,000 bond, Williams on a $20,000 bond, and Bruce on a $5,000 bond.

Courtesy: EPPD

El Paso Police describe this crime as "jugging," in which the suspects wait outside a bank for a victim to withdraw a large sum of money.