El Paso native retires from Navy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Master Chief Musician Michael Shelburne, a native of El Paso, Texas, retired from the U.S. Navy this year 29 years of service.

Courtesy: DVIDS

His retirement ceremony was held at the Washington Navy Yard, home of the U.S. Navy Band, where he served as a clarinetist and senior leader.

Courtesy: Michael Shelburne

Shelburne, a graduate of Texas Tech University, joined the Navy after earning his music degree and quickly rose through the ranks.

Courtesy: Michael Shelburne

He became part of the Navy’s premier musical organization and was later recognized for his administrative leadership, managing finances and logistics for more than 500 personnel across 11 Navy bands.

Courtesy: Michael Shelburne

He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his dedication and selfless service. As a Master Chief, he represented the top 1% of enlisted Sailors.

Courtesy: Michael Shelburne

Tune in this Sunday at 8 a.m. and again in the evening to watch the full story for this Sunday Funday moment, sponsored by Sarah Farms.

Courtesy: Michael Shelburne

If you’d like to be featured in a Sunday Funday moment, email us at Iris.Garcia-Barron@KVIA.com.