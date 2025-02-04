Fatal stabbing near Picacho Avenue in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a 26-year-old man.

Police have not yet publicly identified the victim, who died at the scene, or the alleged stabber, who police say ran away after the stabbing.

The stabbing happened just before noon today near the intersection of Seventeenth Street and Picacho Avenue. A part of the intersection is still closed off while police gather evidence at the scene.

The investigation into what led up to the stabbing and the identity of the suspect is ongoing.

Anyone who has information is asked to call police at (575)-526-0795.