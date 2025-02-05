Woman pleads guilty to stabbing West El Paso store employee, sentenced to 16 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jewellee Refghio Perez, 23, the person involved in a stabbing at a West El Paso shopping center last May, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and received a 16-year prison sentence.

The attack happened in a dollar retail store near the intersection of Mesa and Balboa on May 16, 2024.

Prosecutors say Perez "repeatedly stabbed a female employee," chasing her out of the store while wielding a knife.

The 29-year-old victim required hospitalization after the assault, officials say. They did not provide insight on Perez's motive.