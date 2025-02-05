Skip to Content
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing West El Paso store employee, sentenced to 16 years

The scene outside of the store on May 16, 2024.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jewellee Refghio Perez, 23, the person involved in a stabbing at a West El Paso shopping center last May, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and received a 16-year prison sentence.

The attack happened in a dollar retail store near the intersection of Mesa and Balboa on May 16, 2024.

Prosecutors say Perez "repeatedly stabbed a female employee," chasing her out of the store while wielding a knife.

The 29-year-old victim required hospitalization after the assault, officials say. They did not provide insight on Perez's motive.

