Driver pleads guilty, sentenced to 7 years for fatal crash

Update (February 18, 2025): A spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office announced that Velasquez pleaded guilty and received a seven-year prison sentence. He accepted a plea agreement for the second-degree felony charge of Collision Involving Death, the spokesperson explained. He also pleaded guilty to five drug-related charges from 2022 and 2023, officials say. He is set to serve all sentences concurrently.

"According to the indictment, Velasquez was involved in a collision with another vehicle and did not stop to render aid," the spokesperson explained. "In the other vehicle were Devan Lovelace, 26, and Eric Leal, 23. Both were critically injured and required hospitalization, and Leal ultimately passed away from his injuries."

Update (June 12, 2024): Court documents state the GMC Sierra was traveling north on North Mesa when the Dodge Charger ran a red light while traveling on Castellano. The Sierra hit the Charger, then traveled onto the median and hit a light pole.

In the court documents, investigators accuse Velasquez of running away from the scene without getting help for Leal or his passenger.

Investigators say a resident of a nearby apartment complex then reported seeing Velasquez walk away from the scene and call someone. Police believe a family member or close friend then picked him up.

Update (June 11, 2024): Police arrested 22-year-old Hector Julian Velasquez as he was trying to re-enter the U.S. at a downtown El Paso port of entry and charged him with collision involving death. They booked him on a $150,000 bond today.

Courtesy: EPPD

Officials accuse Velasquez of being the driver of the black GMC Sierra involved in the deadly collision.

Update (May 3, 2024): Police say one of the cars involved in the crash "fled the scene" (a black 2015 GMC Sierra). Police say the two people in the other car were rushed to the hospital where the driver, 23-year-old Eric Leal, died.

Investigators say that the driver of the Sierra that drove off was traveling north on North Mesa while the other car was traveling west on Castellano.

"One of the vehicles ran the red light and both vehicles collided," a police spokesperson stated Friday. Police have not explained which car ran the red light or who was responsible for the collision. It is a crime in the State of Texas to leave the scene of a crash without first stopping to call for help.

Police do not know who the driver of the Sierra is or any other identifying information about the truck, such as the license plate number.

Police say Leal's passenger suffered serious injuries. They have not provided an update on his condition.

This investigation is still ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact the police non emergency number at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 to remain anonymous.

(April 28, 2024) EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people are in the hospital this morning with serious injuries following a crash in west El Paso.

It happened just after 1:30 this morning at the intersection of Mesa and Castellano.

Our crews were able to see what appeared to be a Dodge Charger and a GMC Sierra pickup truck totally smashed at the scene.

The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Special traffic investigators from the El Paso Police Department were called to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more info.