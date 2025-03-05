LC police searching for Sonic employee suspected of shooting coworker

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are looking for Luciano Roman Valente Frias, 21, who investigators say is allegedly responsible for Tuesday night's shooting on Foothills Road.

Officers found Benjamin Hernandez, 20, suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the Sonic Drive-In at 9:40 PM yesterday. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say Hernandez and Frias were employees who got into a fight inside of the restaurant. Investigators report that Frias got out a handgun and shot at least once, hitting Hernandez.

Frias ran away right after the shooting, police officials say. Police are now looking for him. He is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall and about 130 pounds. The picture below is the only image released by police.

"Police are looking for Luciano Roman Valente Frias, 21, in connection to Tuesday's fatal shooting at a drive-in restaurant on Foothills Road," a LCPD spokesperson stated. (Courtesy: LCPD)

If you know where Frias is, police ask that you call them at (575)-526-0795.