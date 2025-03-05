Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

LC police searching for Sonic employee suspected of shooting coworker

LCPD
"Police are looking for Luciano Roman Valente Frias, 21, in connection to Tuesday's fatal shooting at a drive-in restaurant on Foothills Road," a LCPD spokesperson stated.
By
New
Published 1:46 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are looking for Luciano Roman Valente Frias, 21, who investigators say is allegedly responsible for Tuesday night's shooting on Foothills Road.

Officers found Benjamin Hernandez, 20, suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the Sonic Drive-In at 9:40 PM yesterday. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say Hernandez and Frias were employees who got into a fight inside of the restaurant. Investigators report that Frias got out a handgun and shot at least once, hitting Hernandez.

Frias ran away right after the shooting, police officials say. Police are now looking for him. He is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall and about 130 pounds. The picture below is the only image released by police.

"Police are looking for Luciano Roman Valente Frias, 21, in connection to Tuesday's fatal shooting at a drive-in restaurant on Foothills Road," a LCPD spokesperson stated. (Courtesy: LCPD)

If you know where Frias is, police ask that you call them at (575)-526-0795.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content