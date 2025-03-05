Lone Star Force shoots fugitive on Alameda

Update: A U.S. Marshals spokesperson says that the Lone Star Force were involved in a shooting on Alameda.

"The fugitive exchanged gunfire with LSFTF members and was injured before being arrested," the spokesperson explained.

The spokesperson adds that no law enforcement officers were injured and there is no threat to the public.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire crews rushed one person to the hospital after 2:30 today. The person was seriously injured on the 9500 block of Alameda, near Loop 375 in the Lower Valley.

There is a large law enforcement presence in the area. ABC-7 has a crew on the scene blocking off parts of the road. We are working to learn what lead up to the shooting. No other information is currently available.