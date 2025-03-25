Phoebe Copas, the woman accused of shooting an El Paso Uber driver, dies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Matthew James Kozik, defense attorney for Phoebe Copas, tells ABC-7 that he has been told that Copas died.

Copas is accused of shooting 52-year-old Daniel Piedra Garcia during an Uber ride on June 6, 2023. The Kentucky native claims the shooting happened in self-defense.

Copas had a hearing scheduled today that was canceled, according to court records. Her trial was scheduled for April.

Copas made headlines in December 2024, when she returned to El Paso for legal proceedings and fainted in the courtroom. Her legal team had been arguing for months that Copas was too ill to travel from her home in Kentucky to El Paso for her upcoming trial.