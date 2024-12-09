Trial of woman accused of shooting El Paso Uber driver delayed until April after she fainted in court

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Phoebe Copas, the woman accused of killing her Uber driver in 2023, fainted in court for her first day of jury trial today. ABC-7 was the only broadcast news station at the hearing when Copas fell to the floor and our crew captured her exit on camera.

Jury selection was supposed to take place today, but it was canceled.

Copas was tended to by paramedics in the courtroom and then taken out on a wheelchair. Afterwards, the jury was let go.

Copas was told she had to be in court today or she would have been forfeited, meaning her bond would be revoked. Her lawyers had argued that health concerns were preventing Copas from travelling to El Paso for her trial.

For now, the trial has been delayed until April 2025. ABC-7 is working to confirm more details about the trial date and if it will resume sooner than that.