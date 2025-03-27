El Paso Police officer fired

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Police officer was terminated today.

ABC-7 reported when Joshua Anthony Gallardo was charged with domestic abuse in 2023. Current jail records show that officers arrested and booked Gallardo into the Downtown Jail on February 27, 2025 for family assault, terroristic threat, and assault (impeding breath). Jail records show he bonded out of jail the same day.

During his initial arrest, police say Gallardo allegedly hit and choked the victim and bystanders kept hold of Gallardo until officers arrived.

In July 2023, EPPD said that Gallardo was a two-year and ten-month veteran of the force at that time. After his arrest in 2023, officials placed Gallardo on administrative duty.