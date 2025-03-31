Former CBP officer sentenced for letting migrants into US

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former CBP Officer Omar Moreno, 46, received a 51-month prison sentence and 80 hours of community service for one count of bribery of a public official and one count of bringing in certain migrants for financial gain.

Court documents state that investigators started looking into Moreno's actions in December 2022. The Horizon City resident is accused of smuggling migrants into the U.S. as a CBP officer, for which he allegedly received $4,000 per migrant from a smuggling organization, according to federal prosecutors.

"On Feb. 1, 2024, a video recording captured Moreno escorting two illegal aliens, one being a foot guide, into the U.S. through the Ysleta Port of Entry without undergoing an inspection," prosecutors explained.

Two undercover officers posing as migrants were illegally allowed into the U.S. by Moreno on February 23, 2024, prosecutors allege.

"After his shift ended, Moreno was paid $8,000 and arrested," prosecutors said.