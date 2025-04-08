Breaking: Thousands without electricity after morning power outage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A few thousand people are currently without power according to the El Paso Electric outage map. Many of the dots indicating hotspots for outages are concentrated along the alameda area.

The most affected area appears to be near Alameda and North Loop, with 1,500 in a close radius affected by the outage.

El Paso Electric confirmed the accuracy of the outage map, and said crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. They also said they do not have an estimated time for power to be restored.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.