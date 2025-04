EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are looking for a 17-year-old teen that has been missing since April 19.

Michael Angelo Cruz, 17, was last seen at 4 a.m. at the 12400 block of Tierra Nogal in East El Paso.

Cruz was wearing a white "Columbia" t-shirt, black shorts, and had a backpack. He is 5'9" tall and weighs about 205 lbs.

Police say Cruz needs medication and urges anyone with information to call 915-832-4400 or 911.