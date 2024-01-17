Man wanted on multiple child sex charges arrested in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 44-year-old Michael Ybarra on charges of criminal sexual penetration in the third degree, incest, criminal sexual penetration in the fourth degree (child 13 to 18), and criminal sexual contact of a minor in the fourth degree (child 13 to 18).

U.S. Marshals picked up Ybarra on the 2200 block of Holiday and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

"This is a great example of how well law enforcement agencies at all levels work together in Dona Ana County," Las Cruces Police Department Chief Jeremy Story said. "We are thankful for our collaboration with the United States Marshals Service and how that teamwork helps improve our community's and each other's safety."

The Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team, made up of officers from the Las Cruces Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service, made the arrest. Give information on wanted fugitives using the USMS Tips App.