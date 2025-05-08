Deadly shooting near middle school in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are looking into a shooting that happened on the 900 block of Walnut St., across from Lynn Middle School in Las Cruces, this morning. A man died and another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting, which the Officer-involved Incident Task Force is now investigating, according to officials, happened at 6:30 AM.

"The investigation is in its early stages, so details of what occurred are not yet known," a spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department said. "Additional information will be made public at an appropriate time and as the investigation warrants."

Police say the LCPD officer involved in the shooting was not injured. The department will go through the standard procedure following this kind of incident and put the officer on paid administrative leave, an LCPD official explained.

"The incident did not occur on the campus of Lynn Middle School, but a portion of Walnut Street in front of the school will be closed to traffic for the duration of the on-scene investigation. Lynn Middle School will have bus and parent drop-off on the northwest side of the school, near the gymnasium, with access from Nevada Avenue."