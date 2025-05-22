Mobile home fire in Anthony

Update (3:24 PM): An ABC-7 crew at the scene sees that a mobile home is on fire. Smoke is billowing out.

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire is burning near Anthony High School right now.

The fire is in the area of Wildcat Drive and Kelwood Street.

This is one of two fires burning in the Borderland right now. The other is on George Dieter in East El Paso.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene of the fire right now. We will update this article with new information when it becomes available.