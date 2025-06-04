Skip to Content
Fugitive arrested in Van Horn

By
Published 6:09 PM

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies in Van Horn arrested a fugitive this week. The El Paso County Constable Office of Precinct Three says 42-year-old Andres Menchaca was arrested on Tuesday.

He was originally arrested in December of 2020 by El Paso Police for intoxicated assault.

The office also adds Menchaca was arrested for several charges, including intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was then booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Gabrielle Lopez

