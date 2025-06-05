Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Motorcyclist killed in crash identified

By
New
Published 11:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jason Owens, 49, died in a motorcycle crash in Homestead Meadows South last night, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened at approximately 7:15 PM at the intersection of Krag Street and Santiesteban Lane. Special Traffic Investigators say that a sedan traveling east on Santiesteban failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign and hit the motorcycle, which had been traveling north on Krag.

Emergency crews rushed Owens to the hospital, where he later died. Police have not publicly identified the sedan driver. The investigation is still underway, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content