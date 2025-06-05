Motorcyclist killed in crash identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jason Owens, 49, died in a motorcycle crash in Homestead Meadows South last night, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened at approximately 7:15 PM at the intersection of Krag Street and Santiesteban Lane. Special Traffic Investigators say that a sedan traveling east on Santiesteban failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign and hit the motorcycle, which had been traveling north on Krag.

Emergency crews rushed Owens to the hospital, where he later died. Police have not publicly identified the sedan driver. The investigation is still underway, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says.