Ft. Bliss soldier charged with animal cruelty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Fort Bliss soldier is charged with animal cruelty after a video went viral on social media showing his dog hanging from its collar off the side of a truck.

Police officers arrested and booked Sgt. David A. Scott, 46, into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond on June 5, 2025.

Animal Cruelty investigators started looking into Scott on May 29 after a video showed a dog tethered in the bed of a truck in direct sunlight outside of a restaurant on the 11800 block of Gateway West.

"In the video, the dog is seen slipping off and hanging from its collar, not touching the ground," El Paso Police Department officials explained.

A spokesperson for the 1st Armored Division says that Scott is a soldier assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

"Fort Bliss is cooperating with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation," the 1st Armored Division says. "Please direct further inquiries to the El Paso Police Department."