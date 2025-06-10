El Pasoan accused of livestreaming himself shooting Pitbull with gel blaster

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested a man accused of livestreaming himself shooting his dog with an Orbeez gun on social media.

Jesus Armando Ortega, 27, is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal. Officers booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $4,000 bond.

An Orbeez gun is a type of gel blaster that is intended to be used as a toy. Police investigators say that Ortega went live on social media to show himself hitting his Pitbull mix with several "Gel Blasters."