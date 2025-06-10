Second Ft. Bliss soldier arrested in connection with El Paso murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have charged another Ft. Bliss soldier in the murder of Edward Daquan Smith, 23.

EPPD worked with the Army Criminal Investigation Division to take Spc. Howard Chevard Dyron Brock, 21, into custody. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.

Howard Chevard Dyron Brock (Courtesy: EPPD)

Officials say that Brock and his co-defendant, Eric Lamarr Mathis, 24, shot and killed Smith outside of a party on Setting Sun Drive in Far East El Paso on February 28, 2025. Police arrested Mathis in March 2025.

A court document obtained by ABC-7 detailed the events leading up to the shooting. Police investigators say that both Mathis and Smith got off shots during the confrontation in front of the party. A witness told police that they saw Mathis' six-year-old stepson with him during the incident.

Officials say that after the confrontation, a friend helped drive Mathis and his stepson to an emergency room. Court documents state that Mathis had an arm injury. According to court documents, forensic interviewers spoke with Mathis' stepson, who said "Daddy shot the gun," and "Daddy shot the guy." Court documents state that investigators found blood inside Mathis' car.

Mathis is currently scheduled to go on trial for murder in June 2026.

A spokesperson for the 1st Armored Division says that Spc. Brock is a unit supply specialist.

The spokesperson released the following statement: