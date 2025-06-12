Detectives looking into ‘suspicious death’ at Lions Park tennis courts

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are investigating a "suspicious death." Officers found a man's body near the tennis courts at Lions Park, located at 701 West Picacho Avenue, this morning.

A passerby spotted the man's body before 5 AM. LCPD detectives were then called in to investigate. They have not yet identified the man.

"Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious circumstances at or near Lions Park during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 12, is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795," a police spokesperson stated.