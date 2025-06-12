Man airlifted to Lubbock for burn injury treatment

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters put out three separate fires over a 13-hour period, officials say. A man was burned in one of the fires.

The first fire started around 7:30 AM Wednesday, 11, 2025 at the Discount Tire at 420 South Telshor Boulevard. Crews put out a fire in a second-floor storage area. The business was able to remain open for the rest of the day, LCFD officials explain. The cause is still under investigation.

Then, just before 6 PM that day, crews got reports of a shed on fire at the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Solano Drive. A bystander told crews that a man was inside. The firefighters were able to pull the man out and provide him medical care. Emergency crews then rushed the man to an area hospital, then he was airlifted to a burn care facility in Lubbock, Texas. The cause of this fire is also still under investigation.

The third fire happened at around 8:20 PM Wednesday on the 400 block of East Court Avenue. Crews got the blaze under control within 10 minutes, LCFD officials say. The home was vacant at the time of the fire and the cause is still under investigation.