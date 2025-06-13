Man killed in crash on Montana identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Traffic Investigators are looking into a fatal single-car crash on the 15300 block of Montana Avenue. The crash happened yesterday afternoon.

Officials pronounced Sergio Emmanuel Camarillo-Ponce, 39, dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says that preliminary findings are that a car veered off the roadway, hit a rock wall, and rolled over. The investigation is still ongoing.