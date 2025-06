EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man who was lying on I-10 in Hudspeth County is dead after a car ran him over.

Texas DPS officials say that the crash happened four miles east of El Paso County on June 15, 2025 around 4:30 AM.

Officials say Michael Joseph Schall, 40, was lying on the highway. A car drove over him and killed him, officials explain. The car then stopped in the median of the highway.

The investigation is still ongoing.