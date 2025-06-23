Hudspeth man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Valentin Juarez Juarez, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14 and was sentenced to prison.

Juarez, a resident of Hudspeth County, abused two young girls. Prosecutors say the girls were each six years old when the sexual, physical, and psychological abuse began.

Officials say that the abuse persisted until one of the girls, by this time a teenager, reported Juarez to a family member in August 2022. The Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office then arrested Juarez in March 2023.

The El Paso District Attorney's Office prosecuted this case.

"Each charge resulted in a 50-year prison sentence, which will be served concurrently," a spokesperson for the office stated. "Juarez is not eligible for parole and will have to serve the entirety of the sentence."