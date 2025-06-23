Motorcyclist killed in eastside crash identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just identified the motorcyclist killed in the crash on New World Drive last week as Angel Arturo Hernandez, 44.

Special Traffic Investigators say that Hernandez was riding his motorcycle east on New World Drive when he locked his brakes for unknown reasons.

That caused his motorcycle to skid and crash.

Officials say that Hernandez was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and he suffered a head injury. He died at the hospital, officials say.

The crash happened Wednesday, June 18, 2025 on the 12100 block of New World Drive in east El Paso.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information is urged to contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS)," a police spokesperson said.