Search and rescue helping hiker in Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department search and rescue crew is helping a hiker down the Franklin Mountains.

Fire department officials say that crews just made contact with the hiker, who is located near the tramway.

The crew started up the mountain near the 2800 block of Gunnison Drive in northeast El Paso. They initiated the rescue this afternoon.

Fire department officials have not yet provided details on the hiker's condition.