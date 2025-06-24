Koze Teppan Grill burglarized

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say that two men burglarized Koze Teppan Grill in west El Paso. Officers arrested Marcos Alberto Reyes, 36, and Ricardo Andre Alire, 31 and charged them with burglary of a building.

Police officials say that on June 9, 2025, the men broke into the Mesa Street business and stole property and money from inside. The owners called out police around 11 AM. Investigators were able to track down those they believe are responsible for the burglary.

Officials say Alire was already in custody, so they rebooked him into the county jail on a $10,000 bond. They took Reyes into custody on June 18, 2025 and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $10,500 bond. Officials first announced the arrests on June 24, 2025.