El Pasoans accused of cutting through cinderblock wall to steal car parts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested two men accused of dismantling cars and stealing their parts.

Officials say Clemente Arrieta, 53, and Luis Wilfredo Chairez, 28, breached a cinderblock wall and entered a building on the 14000 block of Montana Avenue. Officials say the pair then dismantled and removed vehicle parts, causing approximately $3,500 in damage.

Deputies arrested Arrieta and Chairez, who are now charged with Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass, and Burglary of Vehicles. Bond for each was set at $4,500. They were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on unknown bonds.