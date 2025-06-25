Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

El Pasoans accused of cutting through cinderblock wall to steal car parts

EPCSO
By
New
Published 5:34 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested two men accused of dismantling cars and stealing their parts.

Officials say Clemente Arrieta, 53, and Luis Wilfredo Chairez, 28, breached a cinderblock wall and entered a building on the 14000 block of Montana Avenue. Officials say the pair then dismantled and removed vehicle parts, causing approximately $3,500 in damage.

Deputies arrested Arrieta and Chairez, who are now charged with Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass, and Burglary of Vehicles. Bond for each was set at $4,500. They were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on unknown bonds.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content