Man robs Subway on Pellicano wearing pink dress, high heels: Deputies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing the Subway on Pellicano. Employees reported that the suspect, Manuel Reyes, 29, was wearing a pink dress, high heels, wig, and sunglasses.

The alleged armed robbery happened June 22, 2025 at approximately 7:25 PM at the Subway restaurant located on the 12500 block of Pellicano Drive in Far East El Paso.

Witnesses reported that Reyes was concealing one of his arms with a brown paper bag. Officials say he handed the employees a note that stated "Money in the bag," and pointed the paper bag "in a threatening manner to suggest he was armed." He got about $50-60 in cash and drove off in a pickup truck, deputies say. The truck was later connected to two other robberies in the area, officials say.

"Reyes was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on two counts of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Robbery. His total bond has been set at $130,000," a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office explained.