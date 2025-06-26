Oriental Massage Spa permanently closed after investigation reveals ‘erotic services’ were offered

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney's Office reached a settlement agreement with the owners and operators of Oriental Massage Spa LLC, which had been located at 6301 Airport Road.

The office first announced the spa's temporary shuttering in late May, after an investigation revealed ongoing code violations. The investigation, lead by the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety, "uncovered evidence of erotic services being offered at the spa, including sexual contact, along with the employment of unlicensed massage therapists," the County Attorney's Office explained in May.

The new agreement requires the owners to stop operating, associating with, advertising, promoting, owning, or financially benefiting from a massage establishment in the county.

A spokesperson for the County Attorney's Office broke down the terms of the settlement:

"The defendants are permanently barred from operating, owning, managing, advertising, or financially supporting any massage business in El Paso County."

"Billy Wayne Fondren will not operate, associate, advertise, promote, own, or have a financial or managerial interest in a massage establishment in El Paso County, Texas."

"Yanling Wang will permanently close Oriental Massage Spa and will not be able to operate or manage any massage establishment in El Paso County."

"Haifeng Xiao will permanently close Oriental Massage Spa and cannot operate or manage a massage establishment in El Paso County and will notify the County Attorney's office if she gains employment at a spa."

"The use of the name “Oriental Massage Spa” or any close variation is prohibited."

"Billy Wayne Fondren may not employ or rent property located at 6301 Airport Road, El Paso Texas 79925, to massage therapists or a massage establishment, nor operate or rent the property to a massage business."

"All defendants have agreed to cease violations of any provision enumerated in Chapter 125 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code (CPRC) and Chapter 455 of the Texas Occupations Code (OCC)."

The County Attorney's Office says that the spa owners are now required to pay $15,000 in fines and fees, plus $207 in court costs. The property owner will be required to pay $5,000 in fines and fees, plus $207 in court costs.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 30, 2025): A local massage spa is temporarily shut down after an investigation revealed ongoing code violations. El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez just shut down Oriental Massage Spa, located at 6301 Airport Road. A judge granted Sanchez's request for a Temporary Restraining Order to shut down the business.

A spokesperson for the County Attorney's Office says that the investigation, lead by the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety, "uncovered evidence of erotic services being offered at the spa, including sexual contact, along with the employment of unlicensed massage therapists."

The massage spa was also cited for numerous regulatory violations. Those include failure to maintain employee and client records and failure to obtain proper client consultation documents.

"As a result of the Court’s order, the business will remain closed at least until June 12, 2025," the spokesperson explained. "A hearing to determine whether a Temporary Injunction will be granted is scheduled for that day at 9:00 a.m. in the 168th District Court."

The EPPD Vice Unit, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and the Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division Human Trafficking Unit teamed up to investigate the business.

“This case demonstrates how we can use civil remedies, like nuisance abatement lawsuits, to shut down operations that contribute to larger issues and improve the quality of life for the citizens of El Paso County," Sanchez said.