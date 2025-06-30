Skip to Content
El Pasoan accused of stealing $10,000 welder

EPCSO
By
New
Published 6:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Dean Winslow Crawford, 20, for allegedly stealing a $10,000 welder.

Courtesy: EPCSO

The owner first reported the welder stolen in October 2024. Detectives got a tip as to the welder's whereabouts on June 27, 2025. They then arrested Crawford today near Montana Avenue and Mescalero Drive and recovered the welder and gave it back to its owner.

Courtesy: EPCSO

Officials charged Crawford with theft of property and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $7,500 bond.

