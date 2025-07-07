Skip to Content
4 EPPD officers injured in crash on I-10 West

TXDOT
2:33 PM
Update (2:32 PM): Watch a livestream of the crash below:

Update (2:23 PM): El Paso Fire Department officials say four EPPD officers were injured in the crash. One suffered serious injuries, the others suffered minor injuries. One civilian also suffered minor injuries.

Update (2:02 PM): El Paso Fire Department officials say that an officer was involved in the collision. Fire Department officials say five people were injured in the crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say a crash is blocking traffic on I-10 West near the Copia exit. The traffic backup extends for about a mile.

Police officials say that officers are responding to the crash, which happened just before 1:10 PM.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene of the crash now. Officials have not released any other details.

Emma Hoggard

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

