Two children die as Fort Bliss family caught in Ruidoso flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Fort Bliss soldier and his family were caught in flash flooding while at an RV campground near Ruidoso on Tuesday, leading to the death of two young children.

According to a release from post, the children, ages 7 and 4, were found and declared dead after a search and rescue operation. The soldier and their spouse sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Texas. Their names have not yet been released due to Department of Defense policy.



“Our hearts are heavy with grief following this devastating loss,” said Brig. Gen. Rory

Crooks, deputy commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss. “The

entire Fort Bliss community extends our deepest condolences to the family and loved

ones affected by this tragedy. We are coordinating closely with local authorities and are

providing full support to the family under these tragic circumstances.”



Officials from Fort Bliss are working with local responders and military casualty assistance

officers to provide resources and support for the family.