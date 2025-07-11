Woman sentenced to 10 years for DWI crash that killed a bicyclist in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A judge handed down a 10-year prison sentence to Emily Elizabeth Portillo for a DWI-related crash that killed Roy Parra in February 2024. The judge decided that Portillo will serve seven years in custody, and three years of her sentence have been suspended.

The crash happened February 29, 2024 when prosecutors say Portillo hit Parra as he was riding his bicycle on Lohman Avenue. Prosecutors say Portillo was driving "at a high rate of speed while under the influence of both alcohol and cannabis." Parra died of his injuries a few days after the crash.

Prosecutors say they requested the judge hand down a 15-year sentence, and that they focused on securing a prison sentence, rather than probation, for Portillo.

“This case is a tragic reminder that one irresponsible decision to drink and drive can cost lives and shatter families,” said Senior Trial Attorney Richard Wellborn. “We hope this sentence sends a clear and strong message to all New Mexicans: drinking and driving has serious consequences.”