Las Cruces bicyclist dies after being struck by car

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A bicyclist died from his injuries after being hit by a car in Las Cruces, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Police said on Feb. 29 the bicyclist, 47-year-old Roy Parra, was riding a mountain bike and pulling a small bicycle trailer east on the northside sidewalk of Lohman Avenue, crossing I-25, when he was struck by a silver Ford Mustang.

Parra was thrown from the bicycle over the Lohman overpass and onto a rock retaining wall below, according to investigators.

Parra was transported to UMC, where he later died Saturday, March 2.

Investigators learned the Ford Mustang, driven by 27-year-old Emily Elizabeth Portillo, was traveling at a high rate of speed as it exited Interstate 25 and attempted to turn west onto Lohman Avenue.

Police said Portillo failed to negotiate the turn and crashed head-on into Parra. Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, according to police.

Portillo was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on initial charges of aggravated DWI and reckless driving.

The initial charges will be amended after the passing of Parra.