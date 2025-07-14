Man accused of breaking into Radford School identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just identified the man arrested and charged with allegedly breaking into Radford School as Christopher Sledge, 29.

Christopher Sledge (Courtesy: EPPD)

"When officers arrived to the scene, they located a male inside of the property," police officials explained.

Officials at the time said that there was no immediate threat to students or staff.

Officers booked Sledge into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $2,250 bond. He is charged with Criminal Trespass and Criminal Mischief.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 12, 2025): Radford School posted a letter to the staff and families about the increased police presence in the area of the school in Central El Paso.

The school administration said the police officers were conducting a "precautionary sweep of the building following a break-in that occurred outside of school hours."

KVIA

The El Paso Police Department said officers were called out to the campus just after 8 a.m. after receiving a burglary of business call.

The area surrounding the campus at the 2000 block of Radford was closed to the public while police investigated.

Radford School assured parents and staff, there was no "immediate threat to students or staff," said Manuel Castruita, Executive Director of the school.