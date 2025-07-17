Guilty plea in capital murder case, man gets life in prison

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two men were charged with capital murder for a deadly mass shooting in East El Paso at a bar. Today one of the men, Andrew James Williams, pleaded guilty to the charges in the 384th District Court.

He pleaded guilty to murder; attempted murder of multiple person; attempted to commit capital murder/retaliation or obstruction.

He was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences, in prison with no right to appeal. Williams will have to serve 30 years before he becomes eligible for parole.