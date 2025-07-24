Police find car that allegedly killed pedestrian on Alameda

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Investigators just identified the woman killed while crossing Alameda this weekend as Maria Lopez, 77. Investigators have also found the car that allegedly hit and killed Lopez.

Police officials say Lopez was crossing the street when the SUV hit her and kept driving. Lopez died at the scene.

"Anyone with information about this traffic fatality is asked to contact the police at the nonemergency number 915-588-4900, or to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915)566-TIPS (8477)," police officials said.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 19, 2025): El Paso Police say a woman in her 70s died after she was struck by a hit and run driver.

STI reports a light-colored SUV was headed west along the 6800 block of Alameda when the woman was crossing the street.

She was struck by the driver of the SUV. The driver failed to stop and continues west on Alameda.

The woman died at the scene.

El Paso Police ask anyone who may have witnessed what happened to call the non-emergency number at 915-588-4900 or if they wish to remain anonymous to drop a tip with Crimes Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

This is the 34th traffic fatality in El Paso so far in 2025, compared to 36 for the same time period last year.

El Paso Police Officers with the Special Traffic Investigation unit responded to Alameda and S. Gibraltar in the Lower Valley after a pedestrian crash.

It happened just after 9:20 a.m. El Paso Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

Police confirm one person died.